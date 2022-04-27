Take a first look at Margot Robbie in new ‘Barbie’ film

A first look at Margot Robbie in character as Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s new film has just been released – take a look below.

The image shows Robbie playing the titular Mattel doll in the forthcoming live-action film, directed by Gerwig and co-written by Noah Baumbach.

Robbie will be starring alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, and a wider ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Sex Education stars Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera and more.

Take a look at the first image here:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell has been cast in Barbie as the CEO of a toy company “that may or not be” Mattel. Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps.

Many on social media responded enthusiastically to the news of Mackey’s casting in particular, commenting on the physical similarities between Robbie and the Sex Education star.

“Need Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie to be siblings in Barbie, only fitting,” one person tweeted.

Another person shared a mock-up image of Robbie and Mackey together in Sex Education, writing: “this edit of emma mackey and margot robbie is becoming real.. im up.”

Barbie will be released in cinemas on July 21, 2023. It was also revealed at CinemaCon that Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas on the same day.