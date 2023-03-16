Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’ documentary is returning to cinemas after 39 years

Talking Heads‘ Stop Making Sense documentary is returning to cinemas 39 years on from its original release.

The film, directed by Jonathan Demme, captured the band at the height of their powers in 1983. Stop Making Sense was shot in Hollywood at the Pantages Theater, with the band touring in support of their fifth album, ‘Speaking in Tongues’.

The entire concert was a tightly choreographed production and something unique at the time. The film’s release was announced via a Tweet which featured frontman David Byrne collecting his famous oversized suit – check it out below.

If the suit still fits… This year, we’re bringing Jonathan Demme’s groundbreaking 1984 Talking Heads concert film STOP MAKING SENSE (newly remastered in 4K!) back to theaters worldwide. #StopMakingSense2023 pic.twitter.com/Kh2Nevaf2X — A24 (@A24) March 16, 2023

The promo clip sees Byrne collecting his suit from a dry cleaners, telling the owner: “It’s been here a while.” Byrne then, quite literally, suits up and recreates some of his moves from the December ’83 concert.

As of yet, the film – which is being remastered in 4K – hasn’t got a release date. However, there has already been an announcement that alongside the film, there will be a new deluxe edition of its soundtrack. This is due out on August 18th via Rhino Records.

It will be available digitally with a Dolby Atmos mix of the complete concert as a double LP set. The reissue has been mixed by Jerry Harrison and E.T. Thorngren. Of interest to Talking Heads fans will be the addition of two previously unreleased performances of ‘Cities’ and ‘Big Business / I Zimbra’. This is all accompanied by unseen photos and new liner notes from the band’s four members.

You can pre-order the soundtrack as of now from the band’s official website – here.

In other recent news, Byrne performed at the Oscars 2023 with the infamous hot dog fingers from this year’s Oscar-sweeping film, Everything Everywhere All At Once. Byrne, Son Lux and Mitski contributed the song ‘This Is A Life’ to the soundtrack of the film, which was nominated for Best Original Song.

Byrne and his collaborators were beaten to the Oscar by the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the hit Telugu-language film RRR. RRR made history by becoming the first Indian film song to win an Oscar.