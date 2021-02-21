Tara Reid says the cast of ‘American Pie’ have been talking about doing a new sequel

Tara Reid has revealed that the cast of American Pie have been talking about doing a new sequel.

Reid, who played Vicky in the 1999 comedy as well as its sequels American Pie 2 (2001) and American Pie Reunion (2012), said she and her co-stars have discussed the possibility of making another film in the series.

Speaking to Closer magazine (via MSN News), Reid said: “We’ve been talking about it for ages. We’d all love to do it, but we’ll see what happens.”

The Sharknado actor previously told OK! magazine (via Daily Mail) that the talks have been going on for a while. “I’ve seen the directors and they said it’s going to happen, it’s just hard to get everyone’s schedules aligned,” she said.

In the same interview, Reid also admitted she’d still love to win an Academy Award and has even practised her speeches in the mirror at home.

“I still want that Oscar. That’s every actor’s dream,” she said. “You have your speech all prepared and you practise it in the mirror with the toothpaste as your microphone.

“I would love a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame too – there’s still time for that.”

Last year it was reported that Reid was being considered for the role of Carole Baskin in an upcoming movie based on Netflix docu-series Tiger King.

A number of projects based on the hit series subjects are in the works, including an eight-episode series starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic, as well as a limited series starring Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon as Baskin.