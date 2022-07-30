Taron Egerton reveals he came close to playing ‘Han Solo’ in ‘Star Wars’ spin off

Taron Egerton has opened up about how he came close to playing Han Solo in 2018’s Star Wars spin off, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Egerton revealed he auditioned for the part of a young version of Harrison Ford’s iconic character in the 2018 prequel. The part eventually went to Alden Ehrenreich.

Speaking on the ‘Happy Sad Confused‘ podcast, Egerton said he ended up pulling out of the process before the final auction.

Advertisement

“I’ll be honest: I got on the Falcon. I was with Chewie,” he explained. “I was in the full costume…And there was one more…there was another round [of auditions] that I decided not to do. And it’s far enough in the past now that I feel like I can say that. I hope no one feels annoyed that I have said it.”

In 2020, Alden said he would consider playing Han Solo again. “It depends on what it is. It depends on how it’s done. It depends if it feels innate to the story,” he said at the time.

He also said there were no official plans for another ‘Solo’ sequel just yet. “I think our movie was kind of the last of the conventional-era Star Wars movie releases”, he explained.

The official pilot for Solo: A Star Wars Story read: “Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy.”

“Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Advertisement

Despite high expectation about the film, it wasn’t a hit in the box office upon its release.

Harrison Ford gave his verdict on the film, with the film’s director Ron Howard claiming that the actor was “raving about it” after seeing the finished version.