Taylor Swift to discuss ‘All Too Well’ short film at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival

Taylor Swift will appear at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival next month to discuss and screen her All Too Well short film.

Last year, the pop star released the 15-minute film to accompany the release of ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’, which featured on the re-recorded version of her 2012 album ‘Red’.

Tribeca Film Festival will host a special screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which was directed, written and produced by Swift. After the screening, an “in conversation” event will be held where she will discuss her approach to filmmaking.

Advertisement

The event will take place at New York’s Beacon Theater on June 11 and is one of a handful of music-related features at this year’s festival.

Elsewhere, Pharrell will discuss his career at the Borough of Manhattan Community College on June 10, while Common will take part in a conversation with journalist Charles Blow. The rapper is also set to receive the festival’s second annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award and will be presented with the trophy by Robert De Niro.

Visit the Tribeca Film Festival website for the full line-up and for information on tickets, including ‘At Home’ passes.

Swift will continue her film career with an appearance in David O. Russell’s Amsterdam. The star joins the likes of Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Christian Bale, Chris Rock and Zoe Saldana in the movie. She can be seen in the trailer as a mourning daughter, breaking down in tears before her father’s body as Rock and Bale look on.

Advertisement

The musician has previously appeared in the live-action version of Cats in 2019, as well as 2014’s The Giver and 2012’s The Lorax.

Meanwhile, music exec Scooter Braun recently spoke out about acquiring Swift’s masters when he bought her former record label, Big Machine Records, and how he doesn’t appreciate artists “weaponising” their fanbase.