Taylor Swift announces worldwide release date of ‘The Eras Tour’ film

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film will be screened in cinemas worldwide next month.

The upcoming film will play at ODEON and Vue cinemas across the UK and Europe starting October 13, the same day it is released in US cinemas via AMC. The concert film is expected to be available in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Tickets will go on sale starting today (September 26) for screenings outside of the US. You can find ticket information here. For those in the UK, details on screenings at Vue cinemas can be found here.

You can find more information about screenings in the US here.

The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…….. 🌎 Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now at https://t.co/Oyy6tFmfeV or on your local theaters website! 🩵 pic.twitter.com/rYJUpbHPJd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 26, 2023

Directed by Sam Wrench, the upcoming film is described as a “breathtaking, cinematic view” of Swift’s latest tour, which runs through her biggest hits and rarities across all ten of her studio albums.

Following huge demand across the globe, the pop star announced in August she would screen a concert film of the tour in cinemas. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift wrote in the announcement post.

She added: “’The Eras Tour’ has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon.”

The pop star will bring the tour to the UK for a string of dates from June next year, where she’ll perform in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Cardiff and London, before taking the show across Europe.