Is Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ movie out on streaming?

Taylor Swift is bringing her career-defining ‘The Eras Tour’ to cinemas in October.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the film is described as a “breathtaking, cinematic view” of Swift’s latest tour, which runs through her biggest hits and rarities across all ten of her studio albums.

Following huge demand for tickets across the globe, the pop star announced in August she would screen a concert film of the tour in cinemas. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift wrote in the announcement post.

Is Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour film available on streaming?

A release date for streaming services has yet to be announced.

At the time of writing (October 13), the film is only available in cinemas from October 13, 2023 across the US, Europe and the UK. You can find out more information on screenings in the US here, and further details on UK tickets here.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer was released alongside the film’s announcement – check it out above.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said.

In a five-star review of the tour, NME wrote: “Swift’s tour isn’t just about a new album, or a performance of songs her fans know and love, it’s a 17-year journey through a career fraught with massive highs and gargantuan lows, and yet here she is in front of an overflowing audience proving she can take a hit, make a hit, and not slow down.”