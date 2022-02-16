‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ confirms returning cast members

New cast details have been announced for the new Teen Wolf revival movie in the works for Paramount+.

The supernatural teen drama series, developed by Jeff Davis for MTV, concluded after six seasons in September 2017. It was loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name, and helped launch the careers of stars Tyler Posey and Dylan O’Brien.

Posey is officially set to return for the film, now titled Teen Wolf: The Movie, with Crystal Reed also surprisingly set to return as Allison Argent (per Entertainment Weekly). O’Brien and Tyler Hoechlin have not been confirmed yet, though more names are expected to be announced, and O’Brien has expressed in the past that he would welcome a return to the franchise.

The current cast includes Reed as Allison, Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, J.R. Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

The film’s description reads: “In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night.

“But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

MTV series creator Davis signed on to write and executive produce the film. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

Speaking to NME in July last year, Posey teased how he’d love to revisit the series: “The fans are non-stop online asking, ‘Where is season seven?’, and I’m right there with them.

“I’d love to do one last hurrah for Teen Wolf. You know, that show ran a whole gamut: it was horror, it was supernatural, it was comedy, it was a funny buddy show.”