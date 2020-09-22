‘Tenet’ star John David Washington teases a possible sequel

Tenet star John David Washington has addressed the possibility of a sequel to Christopher Nolan’s time-travel epic.

Responding to the theory that the end of the film, which sees Robert Pattinson’s character Neil tell Washington’s character that they have also met in the future, Washington said he would be on board for a sequel built around that new dynamic.

“In my mind, that’s a yes!” Washington told Esquire when asked about the possibility. He jokingly added: “We will be doing this again, we’ll see you in a couple of years.”

On the actual logistics and plans with the Tenet director, Washington said, “In reality, I don’t know. Chris does what he wants.

“Maybe he has something that he’s developed for years that he wants to do next, maybe he’s been inspired by something else he sees and wants to do that, I don’t know.”

He added: “I hope we get to do it again, I hope we get to explore more, because I think we found something really unique.”

In a five-star review of Tenet, NME said: “Though it’s sometimes hamstrung by clumsy dialogue – a necessary evil, perhaps, given how much Nolan needs to explain – Tenet is rarely less than thrilling to watch.

“It’s a challenging, ambitious and genuinely original film packed with compelling performances – Washington and Debicki are especially excellent – which confirms Nolan as the master of the cerebral blockbuster. And if you can, you need to see this visually stunning movie on a big screen.”