Plans for Terrifier 3, the third film in the indie horror franchise about a killer clown called Art, have been revealed – including a larger budget and more “extreme” violence.

The original film in the slasher series, Terrifier, came out in 2018. Written and directed by Damien Leone on a budget of just $35,000, it kicked up a storm on social media thanks to its high levels of gore and earned enough at the box office for Terrifier 2 to be green-lit. Made for around $250,000, the sequel (again helmed by Leone) built on this reputation, reportedly causing people to pass out in cinemas and taking more than $15million globally. Later, it was submitted for Oscars consideration in a fan-driven campaign led by horror specialist publication Bloody Disgusting, though came away empty-handed.

Now Priscilla Smith, president and founder of French distributors The Coven, has detailed plans for another sequel to be filmed in November or December of this year. Writer-director Damien Leone and producer Phil Falcone are both set to return, and will be given a hugely increased budget in the low-mid seven figure range, reports Deadline.

“There will be a much bigger budget this time around, which is intended to give the filmmakers more creative freedom,” said Smith, “and let them be as wild as they can be. And, all jokes aside, we are going for that Oscar this year.”

Leone added: “Terrifier 3 will be another boundary pushing addition to the horror genre, continuing the no holds barred, uncompromising exploits fans of the franchise have come to expect and celebrate. If you thought Art the Clown’s reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps, though David Howard Thornton (Art The Clown) is expected to return. Also reported to be in the cast is Lauren LaVera, who played central protagonist Sienna in the other two movies. Sienna is a teenager interested in cosplay who battles the enigmatic villain Art in numerous bloody fight scenes.

Terrifier 3 is due for release in late 2024.