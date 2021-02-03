Thai film ‘One For The Road’ wins award at Sundance Film Festival 2021

Thai film One For the Road has won an award at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, snagging the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision.

Directed by Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya, the film was produced by famed Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai, known for films such as In The Mood For Love and Chungking Express.

Held on mostly virtual platforms from January 29, Sundance Film Festival announced its awards winners on Tuesday night (February 2) local time.

According to Indiewire, the festival screened a total of 72 feature films, 50 shorts, four Indie Series and 14 New Frontier VR/new media projects.

🏆 World Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision goes to ONE FOR THE ROAD. #Sundance pic.twitter.com/bKH4ozxdDq — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) February 3, 2021

One For The Road tells about two formerly separated friends embarking on a final road trip after discovering that one of them has terminal cancer.

In an official Sundance video introducing the film, Poonpiriya said, “My mission as a director for this film is to drive myself down the memory lane because some of the characters are loosely based on my experience. With the help of producer Mr. Wong Kar-wai, the movie has turned out to be my most personal film to date.”

See the video below:

Poonpiriya is known for his 2017 film Bad Genius, which became the highest-grossing Thai film of that year. The film won in 12 categories at Thai’s Suphannahong National Film Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Apart from One For The Road, other films by Asian directors on this year’s Sundance lineup included Sion Sono’s Prisoners of the Ghostland (Japan), Sonny Calvento’s Excuse Me, Miss, Miss, Miss (Philippines) and Pham Ngoc Lan’s The Unseen River (Vietnam).

The biggest winner at Sundance 2021 was Sian Heder’s coming-of-age dramedy CODA. It walked away with four awards, including the Grand Jury Prize for US Drama, the Audience Award and a special jury award for its ensemble cast. The film follows a girl who is torn between pursuing her love of music and serving as her culturally Deaf family’s link to the hearing world.

Blerta Basholli’s Hive also scored big with three awards in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, including the Grand Jury Prize and Directing.