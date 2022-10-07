Thailand picks ‘One For The Road’ as Oscars submission

Thailand has chosen director Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya’s One For The Road as its submission for the 95th Academy Awards.

The Wong Kar Wai-produced flick was submitted by Thailand’s National Federation of Motion Pictures and Contents Associations to compete for a spot at the 95th Academy Awards’ International Feature Film category on October 5, according to Coconuts Bangkok.

The movie tells the story of the last road trip between a bartender and his cancer-stricken best friend, taking them on a journey of reconciliation after years of no contact and uncovering the hidden feelings of resentment, grief and more that have grown between them throughout the years.

Advertisement

One For The Road premiered in Thailand on February 10, over a year after it premiered and won a jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2021.

The film stars Thanapob “Tor” Thanapob as the bartender, Boss, and Natara “Ice” Nopparatayapon as the terminally ill Aood. Other cast members include singer-songwriter Violette Wautier, Ploi Horwang, Siraphun “Noon” Wattanajinda and Chutimon “Aokbab” Chuengcharoensukying in supporting roles.

Poonpiriya has said of the film: “My mission as a director for this film is to drive myself down the memory lane because some of the characters are loosely based on my experience. With the help of producer Mr. Wong Kar-wai, the movie has turned out to be my most personal film to date.”

One For The Road is Poonpiriya’s third full-length film, with his 2017 film Bad Genius becoming the highest-grossing Thai film of that year. It also won 12 categories at Thai’s Suphannahong National Film Awards, taking home the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay awards.

Other recent submissions from Southeast Asian countries include Vietnam’s action-thriller 578 Magnum and Hong Kong’s Where the Wind Blows, while the Philippines has submitted Erik Matti’s On the Job: The Missing 8. Singapore has selected He Shuming’s debut film Ajoomma as its submission.