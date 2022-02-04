Thandiwe Newton apologises to “darker-skinned actresses” for not representing them

Thandiwe Newton has issued a tearful apology to “darker-skinned actresses” for not representing them.

Newton, who is currently starring in God’s Country, opened up about the experience of portraying the movie’s lead character – a grieving Black professor who confronts two white hunters on her property – during an interview with Sky News.

The Westworld actor said although the role allowed her to heal as a Black woman, she hesitated taking it because she did not think she was “dark-skinned” enough for the role.

“My internalised prejudice was stopping me from feeling like I could play this role when it’s precisely that prejudice that I’ve received,” she said.

“Doesn’t matter that it’s from African-American women more than anyone else, doesn’t matter. I received prejudice. Anyone who’s received oppression and prejudice feels this character.”

Newton then got emotional and said that she “wanted to apologise every day to darker-skinned actresses”.

“To say, ‘I’m sorry that I’m the one chosen. My mama looks like you. My mum looks like you’,” she added.

“It’s been very painful to have women look like my mum feel like I’m not representing them. That I’m taking from them. Taking their men, taking their work, taking their truth. I didn’t mean to.”

God’s Country debuted at the Sundance film festival, and is awaiting a distribution partner for a full release.

Meanwhile, Newton recently called Sean Penn a “gibbering fool” regarding his recent comments about “feminised men”.

The actor was asked about his views on masculinity by the Independent, after stating that he “believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminised” in a prior interview.

Asked to clarify his comments, Penn said: “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

His comments prompted Newton to tweet in response: “Dude what are you saying? Like for real? You’re a jibbering fool…you used to be sexy but now you’re just tragic.”