‘The Batman’ poster teases secret message that requires a blacklight to read

New posters for The Batman seem to contain secret messages that are visible under a blacklight, fans have claimed.

The new DC film, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, has teased new images ahead of its forthcoming release next month.

On a new poster, one fan spotted a message written in the voice of the Riddler which is only visible when using a blacklight to read it. Batman and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) appear on the poster, with a Riddler symbol also in the picture.

Twitter user @Nervatel shared their discovery, zooming in on the orange sunset above Pattinson’s head. “So the new Batman poster… has a coded message one [sic] it,” they wrote.

I tried to get the whole thing as best as I could — Nervatel (@Nervatel) January 31, 2022

They then shared another image with the colours revealing the message, which reads: “You are a part of this too. Find out why.”

More fans decoded the message underneath the “find out why”, claiming they say: “You are the winged rat.”

Fans have also speculated that the new film will re-introduce the Joker to the franchise following the release of another trailer last December.

In a Japanese trailer shared on December 12, a sinister voice says at the end of the clip: “I’ve been trying to reach you, Bruce Wayne.” Although the voice could belong to Paul Dano’s Riddler, fans have also pointed at a brief glimpse at a wall showing a very distinct smile in the background of a photo as another possible hint of the Joker’s return.

The Batman will be released in UK cinemas on March 4.