Production on The Batman has resumed following Robert Pattinson’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Filming was brought to a standstill on September 3, after Warner Bros. confirmed an individual on set had contracted the virus – with Vanity Fair then confirming it was Pattinson.

“Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the UK,” a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson has now told Variety.

The Batman initially had to pause shooting back in March as the entire film industry complied with the global coronavirus lockdown. Filming in the UK was in progress for two days from September 1 before Pattinson’s condition forced another delay.

The film was initially set for a June 2021 release, which has now been pushed back to October. Up to 25% of the film was shot at the start of the year.

Director Matt Reeves recently announced a HBO series titled Gotham Central was also in the works, taking place in the same universe as The Batman, a year prior.

The series will focus on the Gotham City Police Department, described as digging deeper into “the film’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City.”

Explaining the timeline at the DC FanDome convention, Reeves explained the film was set during “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne’s tenure as Batman, while the upcoming TV series would be set during “Year One”.

“You start to see the story from the point of view of these corrupt cops, one in particular,” Reeves said.

“The Gotham PD series will go into the corruption of the Gotham Police Department…it goes back to Batman Year One…we’ll see these characters from a perspective we’ve never seen before.”