‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ sets new 2022 release date

After a series of COVID-related setbacks, the long-awaited Bob’s Burgers movie has a new release date locked in.

20th Century Studios announced today (September 11) that The Bob’s Burgers Movie will hit US cinemas on May 27, 2022. A teaser poster was also shared, serving up our first look at the film’s logo. Check it out below:

Let’s get this PATTY started! 🍔🎬 The #BobsBurgers Movie, coming to theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022! pic.twitter.com/a5hl95Zp5c — Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) September 10, 2021

The Bob’s Burgers Movie was first announced back in 2017, and was initially due to land on July 17 last year. International lockdowns and cinema closures led to the film being knocked back to April 9, 2021, before Disney (who owns 20th Century Studios) pulled it from their release calendar altogether.

Though details on the film’s plot are currently scant, creator Loren Bouchard has teased that it will “scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had”, while also pointing out that its story will still make sense for “all the good people who’ve never seen the show”.

“[We] know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colours and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s,” Bouchard said upon the film’s announcement, “but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

A musical comedy, The Bob’s Burgers Movie will feature the same colourful, 2D-animated aesthetic fans of the show have come to adore. The series’ original cast will also be returning, with the Belcher family voiced by H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts and Kristen Schaal.

In an interview about the film last November, Bouchard noted that he and his team only ever considered a theatrical release.

“We talked about [streaming] as it pertains to the movie and we decided we really want the movie to come out in theatres because Bob’s is already on TV,” he explained.

“Of course, we want everyone to be able to safely see it in movie theatres. We don’t want anyone to put themselves at risk. But assuming there’s a point at which everyone can go back to theatres safely, we’re excited about Bob’s the movie being seen in the theatre, in the dark with other people, because that’s something we’ve never been able to do before. That’s the main course that we’re delivering to people, in this case.”

Bob’s Burgers is set to premiere its 12th season on September 26, with a 13th also greenlit. Last month, a three-disc vinyl pressing of the series’ soundtrack, ‘Music Album Vol. 2’, was released.