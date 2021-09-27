‘The Conjuring’ house goes up for sale in Rhode Island

The house that inspired The Conjuring franchise has gone up for sale in Rhode Island.

The farmhouse property is listed for $1.2million (£878,000) and is described as “one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States” by real estate agents Mott & Chace Sotheby’s.

“Legend has it, the home is haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800’s,” the description adds.

Advertisement

“To this day, countless happenings have been reported. The chilling stories, incidents, and recollections of residents and visitors of the property have been told in dozens of media productions including books, movies, and television shows.”

The conjuring house wootwoot pic.twitter.com/JUhV58krr7 — Lisa smith (@Lisasmi59382998) September 25, 2021

The Conjuring is based on the accounts of the Perron family, who lived in the house in the ’70s. The franchise stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The current inhabitants have rented rooms to paranormal investigators and ghost hunters, with “day events, tours, and live streams” also generating income.

The home is spread over eight acres, and over 3,000 square feet, with three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms.

Advertisement

The latest film in the franchise, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, was released earlier this year.

In NME‘s four-star review, we wrote: “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It takes the franchise in a new and exciting direction. Rather than rocking up to the haunted house and preventing catastrophe, Ed and Lorraine’s latest investigation is into a murder that’s already occurred.

“Handsome youngster Arne Cheyenne Johnson (Ruairi O’Connor) did the deed, but only because he was possessed by a terrifying spirit that a local witch summoned. Part paranormal fright-fest part twisty crime drama, The Devil Made Me Do It follows the fight to clear Arne’s name – and track down the old crone causing havoc in the community.”