The upcoming Blumhouse reboot of supernatural horror The Craft is set to be released in UK cinemas next month.

The original 1996 movie starred Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney, Rachel True, and Fairuza Balk as a group of young high school outcasts who discover the secrets of witchcraft and use their powers unwisely.

The new version of The Craft will star Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna and Cailee Spaeny as the young witches, alongside David Duchovny and Michelle Monaghan.

Check out the official trailer here:

It will see the trio befriend Spaeny’s character Hannah – though as her power grows at a surprising rate, it will “unleash a power that at first seems to solve problems in their lives but slowly consumes them with unforeseen costs.”

Zoe Lister-Jones has written and directed the movie under Blumhouse, which has previously produced horror hits such as Get Out and The Invisible Man.

Speaking earlier this year about The Craft remake, Monaghan described it as a “reimagining” of the original, telling Collider: “It’s a terrific group of young actresses. It was a really female production. It was fantastic.”

She added: “Zoe’s just really smart. It was a great time being on that set. It’s spooky but also really timely and relevant, you know in terms of what it’s about and how she reimagined it.”

Blumhouse also has four other horror movies coming to Amazon Prime Video next month – namely Black Box, The Lie, Evil Eye and Nocture, and you can watch the trailers for them right here.

The Craft will be released on Amazon Prime Video in the US, and exclusively in UK cinemas on October 28.