An actor on The Dark Knight Rises has said his character’s death scene was cut for being too violent.

Matthew Modine, who plays Deputy Commissioner Peter Foley in Christopher Nolan’s film, explained how the filmmaker scrapped his scene due to excessive violence.

On the Cinema Blend Reel Blend podcast, Modine explained why his final moments didn’t make the finished cut of the film.

“[Nolan] cut my death scene out of Dark Knight Rises,” he began. “Because he said it was so violent that it would have gotten an NC-17 rating.”