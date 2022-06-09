‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller accused of using violence to influence a young adolescent

The Flash star Ezra Miller has been accused of using violence and other intimidatory methods to influence a young adolescent.

The parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes have asked the court to provide a protective order against the actor.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the parents claim: “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

The documents state that a then 23-year-old Miller first met with an underage Iron Eyes – when they were 12 – during a visit to Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota.

The parents allege that Miller flew their child to London in 2017 to visit the studio where the actor was filming Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them. They claim that Iron Eyes was 14 and Miller was 25 at the time.

The parents also claim that the actor supplied their child with alcohol, marijuana and LSD during the time they spent together, while a more recent interaction in 2022 saw Iron Eyes left with bruises, without a car, a driver’s licence, keys or a bank card.

Iron Eyes’ parents further claim that Miller also influenced their decision to come out as non-binary transgender, despite previously identifying as queer, gay and non-binary.

On June 6, an Instagram account, supposedly belonging to the environmental activist, addressed the media attention surrounding their relationship.

“I’d like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise,” they wrote.

“I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I’ve needed space and time for the processing of grief.”

“My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss.”

Miller has been arrested multiple times in recent months, once for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar in Hawaii, and again after allegedly striking a woman with a chair. The actor hasn’t publicly commented on these incidents.

NME has now reached out to Miller’s representatives regarding these new allegations.