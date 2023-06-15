‘The Flash’ filmmakers say Tom Cruise spent 15 minutes praising the film

The Flash director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti have confirmed that Tom Cruise called them to praise the latest DC superhero film.

Speaking to Total Film Magazine, Andy Muschietti said that Tom Cruise and Stephen King were sent early copies of the film, and that both of them had praised the movie. King publicly praised the film in May, writing on Twitter: “As a rule, I don’t care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It’s heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it.”

I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule I don't care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It's heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 17, 2023

Reports then surfaced that Tom Cruise had also received an early screening of the film and had similarly enjoyed the film. When asked if fans’ expectations and hype for the film had put pressure on the filmmakers, Andy replied to Total Film: “If anything, [we got] more confidence in the thing that we did, because the movie was finished by the time that [Cruise and King] saw it, so it was a confidence boost if anything.”

Barbara added: “It’s a very cynical industry, and to hear people that really have no skin in the game, because they have nothing to gain, just say something that lovely – in the case of Tom Cruise, he called us, talked for 15 minutes, praising Andy, praising the film, and it just feels very good because we really work very hard to make these movies.”

The Flash stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Ben Affleck also as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

In a four-star review of The Flash, NME‘s Alex Flood wrote: “The Flash being so brilliant actually gives DC a bit of a headache. The studio’s new head honcho, James Gunn, is currently planning a much-publicised reboot of its comic book movie universe that may not include the Scarlet Speedster. Throw in Miller’s even more publicised personal problems and a poorly received film could have provided the perfect opportunity to have him (and the bad press) jog off into the sunset. Given the critical buzz and potential box office bump, that looks unlikely now. The Flash’s future is starting to look a lot sparkier than his past.”

The Flash is in cinemas now.