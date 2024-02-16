‘The Glory’ actress Song Hye-kyo to lead spin-off of ‘The Priests’

The Glory star Song Hye-kyo has been confirmed as the lead of the upcoming spin-off of the hit 2015 film The Priests.

Today (February 16), South Korean news outlet OSEN announced the main cast of an upcoming spin-off film of Kang Dong-win’s hit 2015 movie The Priests, tentatively titled Dark Nuns. According to a brief description of the film, Dark Nuns will tell the story of exorcist nuns.

Song Hye-kyo of The Glory fame has been cast as the film’s lead, Sister Junia. According to translations by Soompi, Sister Junia’s character is described as a brave and determined nun who takes it upon herself to save the life of a young boy.

Meanwhile, other actors cast alongside Song include Jeon Yeo-been (A Time Called You, Vincenzo), who will star as Sister Michaela, and Lee Jin-wook (Sweet Home, Squid Game 2) as Father Paolo, described as both a priest and psychiatrist.

Veteran actor Heo Jun-ho (Bloodhounds, Snowdrop) has been cast as Father Andrea, and child actor Moon Woo-jin (Peninsula, Castaway Diva) has been cast to play Hee-joon, the young boy possessed by a powerful, evil spirit whom the priests and nuns aim to cure and exorcise.

While many details about the upcoming film remain scarce at the time of writing, OSEN did reveal that Dark Nuns is currently set to begin filming on February 22. A window for its premiere date has yet to be publicly announced.

