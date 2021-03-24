‘The Goldbergs’ and veteran comedy actor George Segal has died

The Goldbergs actor George Segal has died at the age of 87, his family has confirmed.

Segal was best known for his comedy role in The Goldbergs, as well as Who Was Afraid of Virginia Woolf?.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” the actor’s widow Sonia Segal said in a statement obtained by the Guardian.

Tributes for Segal have poured in on social media, with The Goldbergs creator Adam Goldberg calling the late actor “a kid at heart with a magical spark.”

“Today we lost a legend,” Goldberg wrote on Twitter. “It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy.”

The Goldbergs is based on Goldberg’s own childhood in the 1980s, in which Segal played his grandfather. He continued: “By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark.”

Uncut Gems filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie paid their respects in a tweet, writing: “RIP TO A SENSITIVE EVERYMAN LEGEND. A BEAST OF AN ACTOR, GEORGE SEGAL.”

Barbra Streisand and Ben Stiller also wrote tributes to George Segal.

“So sorry to hear about George Segal‘s passing,” Streisand began. “We had such fun making Owl and the Pussycat. May he Rest In Peace…”

My personal favorite George Segal movie is “The Hot Rock”. What a career. What a nice man, what an iconic cool funny 70’s movie star. #RIP — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 24, 2021

Suicide Squad filmmaker James Gunn nodded to a number of Segal’s best-known roles in his tribute, highlighting The Hot Rock and California Split as well as Virginia Woolf.

“Rest In Peace, George Segal, a movie star who commanded our attention while still seeming like one of us,” he wrote. “I loved so many of his films: California Split, The Hot Rock, Blume in Love, A Touch of Class, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”

Segal is survived by his wife Sonia, and their two daughters.