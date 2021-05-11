‘The Green Knight’ trailer reactions: “I am foaming at the mouth”

The official trailer for A24’s The Green Knight has just been released – scroll down for some fan reactions.

The film, directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon), stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, the headstrong nephew of King Arthur (played by Sean Harris).

Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Katie Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson are also set to star.

Check out the trailer here:

“call me old fashioned, but i was raised to take care of dev patel make his plate every night, wash his work clothes for him, make sure he’s up for work the next morning, always have a clean house for him to come home to, etc. and that’s exactly the wife i will be,” one fan jokingly tweeted.

Another added: “looks like another gorgeous entry into the dev patel is beautiful and talented cinematic universe.”

Many commented on the film’s lush visual design, with one writing: “I am DROOLING over these visuals.”

Take a look at some more reactions to the trailer for The Green Knight here:

Dev Patel is set to make his directorial debut with revenge thriller Monkey Man, which will be released on Netflix in 2022.

“I’m so thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on this adventure,” Patel said in a statement. “I hope this will be a fresh addition to the genre at a time in this industry where my story can become our story.”

The Green Knight will be released in cinemas this summer.