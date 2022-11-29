The Grinch becomes a slasher in horror parody trailer ‘The Mean One’

A new horror parody film about the Grinch called The Mean One has just dropped its first trailer – take a look above.

The film, directed by Steven LaMorte from a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, will star Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler and Amy Schumacher.

A synopsis for The Mean One obtained by Bloody Disgusting reads: “The Mean One (Terrifier 2‘s David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season.

Advertisement

“Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure… but when the Mean One launches a new reign of terror that threatens to destroy Christmas, Cindy finds a bold new purpose – trapping and killing the monster.”

The Mean One will be released in US cinemas on December 9. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Thornton’s Terrifier 2 was recently submitted for an Oscar to troll the Academy.

Damien Leone’s slasher movie is being put forward for one of Hollywood’s highest honours in a fan-driven campaign, with the support of Bloody Disgusting.

In a statement, film producer and website co-founder, Brad Miska, said: “Let’s make some more noise. Let’s see how many members of the Academy we can get to pay attention to a horror movie that precisely none of them would ever watch on their own.”