‘The Hunger Games’ prequel film releases first teaser

A first teaser for The Hunger Games‘ upcoming prequel film has been released.

The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, which is based on the prequel book of the same name by The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins, was first confirmed back in 2020.

The story follows the younger years of Donald Sutherland’s future villain President Snow (here played by Tom Blyth) as he crosses paths with Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler).

In the first teaser, we are shown a frozen bird and snake on a branch, before the ice breaks away to reveal the golden creatures.

“In 2023 the world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake,” the words on the screen tease, before the snake launches towards the bird.

The film focuses on an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, who is assigned to mentor Baird during the 10th Hunger Games, and while he is initially alarmed, she commands Panem’s attention when she sings at the reaping ceremony, leading Snow to think the odds could be turned in their favour.

West Side Story star Zegler’s casting was confirmed last week, the star saying on social media: “so much joy. i love movies. i cannot believe i get to make them. i am so thankful that this is my life. thanks for being on this ride with me. see ya later.”

so much joy. i love movies. i cannot believe i get to make them. i am so thankful that this is my life. thanks for being on this ride with me. see ya later. 💓🕊💛🐍💙 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) May 31, 2022

The film is set to be released on November 17, 2023, and will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed three of the four original Hunger Games films, with the script written by Collins, Michael Ardnt and Michael Lesslie.

Speaking about the film in 2020, Collins said: “Lionsgate has always been the cinematic home of The Hunger Games, and I’m delighted to be returning to them with this new book.

“From the beginning, they have treated the source material with great respect, honouring the thematic and narrative elements of the story, and assembling an incredible team both in front of and behind the camera.

“It’s such a pleasure to be reuniting with Nina, Francis, and Michael to adapt the novel to the screen, and having them share their remarkable talents, once again, with the world of Panem.”