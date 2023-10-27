‘The Killer’ soundtrack: here’s every song in David Fincher’s new film

David Fincher‘s The Killer hits select cinemas today (October 27), before it streams on Netflix from November 10, and comes with a huge soundtrack.

The film – as with many Fincher movies including The Social Network, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl and Mank – features a score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross as well as a host of songs including many by The Smiths.

Discussing the prominence of The Smiths on the soundtrack, Fincher said (via Indiewire): “The Smiths were a post-production addition because I knew I wanted to use ‘How Soon is Now?’ and I love the idea of that song specifically as a tool for assuaging his anxiety. I liked it as a meditation tape, I thought it was amusing and funny.”

He added: “I don’t think that there’s a library of music by recording artists that have as much sardonic nature and wit simultaneously [as the Smiths]. And we don’t get an awful lot of access to who this guy is. I thought through his mixtape it would be amusing, that that would be our window into him.”

The Killer is based on the French comic book series of the same name, written by ​​Alexis Nolent. The film stars Fassbender alongside Charles Parnell, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard and Sophie Charlotte. The Killer follows Mank as the second Fincher film to be released on Netflix, coming as part off the director’s exclusive four-year deal with the streaming service in 2020.

See the film’s trailer and the full soundtrack list below.

Here’s every song on The Killer soundtrack

Alongside the original score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, here is every song used on The Killer.

The Smiths – ‘Well I Wonder’

The Smiths – ‘I Know It’s Over’

The Smiths – ‘How Soon Is Now?’

The Smiths – ‘Hand In Glove’

The Smiths – ‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’

The Smiths – ‘Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now’

The Smiths – ‘Girlfriend In A Coma’

The Smiths – ‘Shoplifters Of The World Unite’

The Smiths – ‘Unhappy Birthday’

The Smiths – ‘This Charming Man’

The Smiths – ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’

Portishead – ‘Glory Box’

Fiesta Latina – ‘Qbanito’

DS Dariel feat. JC Karo – ‘Vuelve Conmigo’

Orlando Angelo – ‘Chopstick’

Avalanche The Architect – ‘Pop Pop’

Crewsont – ‘Another Level’

Gretchen Parlato – ‘Better Than’

nok nok x Tkettle – ‘Can’t Help Myself’