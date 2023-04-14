‘The Marvels’ is the MCU’s most disliked trailer ever

Following its release earlier this week, The Marvels has become the most disliked trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The teaser was unveiled on Tuesday (April 11) and, within three days, has received the least favourable reception of all MCU releases on YouTube.

The film is a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, and also acts as a follow-up to 2021’s WandaVision and 2022’s Ms. Marvel.

In the trailer, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) can be seen alongside Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The visuals are soundtracked by Beastie Boys’ ‘Intergalactic’.

Despite the famous faces lined up, at time of writing, the teaser trailer has received 443,000 likes, versus 464,000 dislikes, and gathered over 15million views in total.

The poor reception for the teaser began almost immediately after its launch. As reported by Game Rant, yesterday (April 13), the video stood at 401,000 likes versus 365,000 dislikes. To put it into perspective, the first preview of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – which is due in cinemas on May 5 – currently has 336,000 likes versus 5,500 dislikes.

Additionally, the divisive 2022 miniseries, She-Hulk – despite receiving backlash for aspects including the CGI design of the main character – received a more optimistic response to its trailer, receiving 616,000 likes compared to 303,000 dislikes.

In terms of the plot of The Marvels, the film picks up where the last episode of Ms. Marvel left off – when Vellani was shocked after Captain Marvel turns up in her bedroom.

The Marvels is scheduled for release on November 10.

Back in February, it was announced that the project was facing delays, and the release date was pushed back by four months.

Originally, the film – directed by Nia DaCosta – was expected to debut on July 28, however, this was rescheduled to the now-confirmed date on November 10.

Around this time, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed plans to slow down the release of new content. “The pace at which we’re putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine,” he said (via Entertainment Weekly). “It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there’s so much product out there.”