‘The Marvels’ has made the least money in MCU history

The movie has not reached the $100million domestic box office mark

By Alex Berry
(L-R): Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, and Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' 'The Marvels'. Photo by Laura Radford. CREDIT: 2023 MARVEL.

The Marvels has been officially named the lowest-grossing installment in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history.

The movie, which stars Brie Larson, Zawe Ashton and Teyonah Parris, was not predicted to perform well in the box office.

Against a $220million budget, the movie has grossed just $197million, unlike other Marvel movies such as Avengers: Endgame which made over $2.5billion globally in its opening weekend.

Zawe Ashton
Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn in Marvel Studios’ ‘The Marvels’. Photo by Laura Radford. CREDIT: 2023 MARVEL.

The Marvels, which was released on November 10, had the worst debut weekend in the history of MCU, with only $46million in ticket sales. With only $80million made in North America, the movie is the first of the studio’s films that failed to reach the $100million milestone at the domestic box office.

According to CNBC, Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, has recently addressed the struggles that have faced the movie, saying: “The Marvels was shot during COVID. There wasn’t as much supervision on the set, so to speak, where have executives [that are] really looking over what’s being done day after day after day.”

Speaking on the studio’s history of record-breaking releases, he continued: “We’ve got to the point where if a film didn’t do a billion dollars in the global box office, we were disappointed.

“That’s an unbelievably high standard, and I think we have to get more realistic.”

The Marvels, which received a three-star review from NME, has not been well-received by critics either. Comparing it to director Nia Dacosta’ previous movie, NME wrote: “But while DaCosta’s Candyman reboot was thrilling, this never musters the same level of engagement, despite a script that is chock full of good lines and a cast of willing participants. More meh than marvel, you might say.”

The Marvels star, Iman Vellani, has recently responded to the the movie’s performance.

