‘The Matrix 5’ is officially in the works with a new director

Warner Bros. has announced that a fifth instalment of The Matrix is in development, with The Martian‘s Drew Goddard set to direct.

The upcoming sequel will be the first film in the series not to be directed by Lana or Lily Wachowski, although the former is attached as an executive producer.

Plot details have not yet been revealed, but Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production Jesse Ehrman has teased that the story will build on the fantasy world without straying too far from what made the series a success.

“Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters,” Ehrman said in a statement (via Variety).

“The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new ‘Matrix’ film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis’ spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio.”

Goddard received an Oscar nomination for writing The Martian, the sci-fi adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon. Some of his other film credits include writing Cloverfield and World War Z, as well as serving as writer-director on The Cabin In The Woods and Bad Times At The El Royale.

“It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life,” Goddard said. “Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world.”

It’s currently unclear if lead cast members Keanu Reeves or Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

The Matrix franchise began in 1999 with what is considered to be one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Three sequels followed: 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections.

The fourth instalment, which arrived after an 18-year gap and was the first to be directed solely by Lana Wachowski, performed poorly at the box office, grossing just $159million worldwide with a budget of $190million.

At the time of the film’s release, Warner Bros. entire 2021 slate was made available simultaneously on HBO Max for no extra charge, which largely contributed to Resurrections‘ low intake.

In other news, Lilly Wachowski is set to direct her first film in almost a decade.