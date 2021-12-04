‘The Matrix Resurrections’ revisits original trilogy in new teaser trailer

A new teaser trailer has been released for The Matrix Resurrections featuring snippets from the film’s original trilogy – watch it below.

The latest clip begins with Keanu Reeves’ character Neo noticing a black cat, referencing the déjà vu glitch first explored in the hotel ambush scene in the first Matrix film. “Déjà vu is usually a glitch in the Matrix,” Carrie-Ann Moss’ Trinity explains.

As the trailer continues, various scenes from the new film are overlapped with shots from the original three films, such as framing Neo’s awakening from the Matrix as both a “blue pill” and “red pill” moment.

A voice (probably Jonathan Groff’s character, seen in the first trailer) can be heard asking: “Why use old code to make something new?”

Take a look at the film’s new trailer below:

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the series of sci-fi films, following the 1999 original and its two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, which both released in 2003 six months apart.

This new instalment is directed by Lana Wachowski, who has helmed every film in the franchise alongside sister Lilly. The latter recently opened up about why she chose not to return for this next entry, stating she “needed time away from this industry”.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt all reprise their roles for The Matrix Resurrections, with newcomers including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Telma Hopkins.

Some of the franchise’s former stars will not return, however, such as Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres. Torres expressed disappointment in her exclusion from the new entry, while Fishburne said back in June that he was still unsure why Wachowski didn’t ask him to return.

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in UK cinemas on December 22, 2021. In the US, it will also be released on HBO Max the same day.