Here’s the meaning behind Gillian Anderson’s viral vagina dress

Actor Gillian Anderson has confirmed the real reason behind the subtle but effective dress she wore to the Golden Globe Awards.

The Sex Education star arrived on the red carpet in a white dress, classic in its silhouette and seemingly simple in design. However, a closer look reveals a skirt embroidered with vaginas, sewn in a thread of a similar colour to the dress, minimising the visibility of the design.

Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet, she drew attention to the designer and of course, the hidden detail on the dress.

The X Files actor said: “My dress is designed by Gabriela Hearst, and it has vaginas on it.”

When asked the reason behind the choice, she replied: “Oh for so many reasons, so many reasons. It’s brand appropriate.”

She also spoke to ExtraTV about the process of the dress’ design and creation, sharing that it even has pockets. She revealed that the dress was a collaboration with her “alternative wellness brand” called G Spot.

After the ceremony, Anderson posted a video on her Instagram with the caption: “So pleased to collaborate with my friend @gabrielahearst on this beautiful custom embroidered dress. Each yoni motif took about 3.5 hours to embroider and was made entirely in the garment district of NYC.”

Anderson is known for her openness about male and female reproductive parts, occasionally posting references to male genitalia on her Instagram page. But in a recent interview with British Vogue, she confirmed the inspiration for the dress.

“Since my Instagram presence has been highlighting yonis since Sex Education landed on Netflix and with the mantra of my brand G Spot being to ‘prioritise pleasure’, I wanted to bring this element into the design.”

