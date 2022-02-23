‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure’ to be available on Netflix

New action-adventure film The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure is set to be available on Netflix this March.

This is according to a new trailer for the film from the streaming platform, which was released earlier today (February 23). In it, a band of pirates set off to find long-lost imperial treasure, but soon find their ship is battered by the elements while fending off other parties who are also interested in the treasure.

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure stars Kang Ha-neul (When the Camellia Blooms), Han Hyo-joo (W – Two Worlds Apart), Lee Kwang-soo (Sinkhole), Kwon Sang-woo (Hitman: Agent Jun) and EXO’s Sehun. The film will be available through Netflix beginning March 2.

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure, which is the sequel to the 2014 film The Pirates, originally premiered in South Korea on January 26. The movie has since gone on to become the first Korean film to record a million viewers for the year 2022, per MyDaily.

In other K-pop news, JYP Entertainment‘s new girl group NMIXX have made their debut with a head-spinning music video for ‘O.O’. The song is the title track of NMIXX’s debut single album ‘Ad Mare’, which dropped at the same time as the visual.

Notably, ‘O.O’ was composed and arranged by a roster of hitmakers from South Korean music production studio THE HUB, best known for working with MAMAMOO’s Wheein, ENHYPEN, Ha Sung-woon and more.