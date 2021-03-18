The release of ‘Venom 2’ has been delayed to September

Venom 2‘s release date has been moved to later this year due to coronavirus-related delays.

The sequel to the 2018 film will see Andy Serkis heading behind the camera to replace Ruben Fleischer, who directed the first movie.

The release date for the Tom Hardy-starring sequel, officially titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has been pushed back a number of times during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Its most recent release date was set as June 25, but due to further delays it will now debut in cinemas on September 17.

At the end of 2019, it was revealed that Stephen Graham was reportedly set to join the cast of the film, alongside a list that includes Naomie Harris, Woody Harrelson and returning stars Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams.

Graham will be joined by Harris as Frances Barrison, a drug dealer who becomes the iconic villain Shriek.

Hardy returns once more to reprise his role as Eddie Brock, who transforms into the titular parasitic alien, while Williams portrays his fiancee Anne Weying.

Despite grossing more than $850 million globally, Venom received divided critical opinion upon release in 2018.

Advertisement

In a two-star review at the time, NME wrote: “All too often, it proves to be a film without a solid identity, and one that feels a decade too late.

“Venom could have been so much more, a real chance for Sony to mark the beginning of a darkened alternative universe that was capable of taking on the multiplex slaying might of the MCU. As it stands, it seems that there’s very little for Disney to worry about.”