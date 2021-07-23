Steve Schirripa has spoken out about the forthcoming Sopranos sequel The Many Saints Of Newark.

The actor who played Bobby Bacala in the original HBO series, which ran from 1999-2007, hailed the film’s recent trailer and said he’s hearing great things about the prequel.

“I saw the trailer, it looks great,” he told NME before adding: “I hear it’s wonderful and I’m looking forward to seeing it soon.”

Despite having to fill big shoes, Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, who plays a younger Tony Soprano, apparently “delivers the goods”.

“Michael is a nice kid and he’s worked very hard,” Schirripa said. “They threw him into the deep end of the pool [taking up that role] but he’s gonna do great. I understand he’s very, very good which is not an easy task but I understand he delivers the goods.”

As for a cameo from Bobby Bacala, Schirripa joked: “Unfortunately, I don’t think Bobby is gonna be in it. But if we see a little fat kid running around then we’ll know it’s him.”

His comments come after fellow Sopranos star Steven Van Zandt was recently asked to give feedback on early cuts of the film.

The official synopsis of The Many Saints Of Newark reads: “Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city.

“Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolises, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities — and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week Schirripa guarded a giant billboard for New York condiment brand Sir Kensington’s to stop it “getting eaten” by “hungry perpetrators”.

You can view a video of him chasing off passers-by below:

“I was out there for 24 hours straight guarding that billboard to make sure that it’s safe, and I’m happy to say that is,” he later told NME.

The Many Saints Of Newark is currently scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on October 22.