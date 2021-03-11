A new teaser for Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been released, focusing on the upcoming film’s villains.

Across the past week, ahead of the four-hour film’s premiere on HBO Max next week (March 18), separate trailers have been shared, teasing new scenes from its main characters.

The latest preview, shared yesterday (March 10) by Snyder on Twitter, gives us a window into Darkseid and Steppenwolf’s involvement in the film. Watch it below.

Advertisement

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a four-hour re-versioning of Justice League. Snyder was working on the original DC film but stepped down in 2017 during the post-production stages after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from him.

Following a long fan-led campaign, Snyder’s version of the movie was last year confirmed for a 2021 release.

Ahead of the recent character-specific teasers, the first full trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League was revealed last month, which presented new villains including Darkseid’s New Gods members DeSaad and Granny Goodness, as well as a further look at Jared Leto‘s Joker.

Other latest news from the film, which is more than four hours long, includes the knowledge that the mammoth feature will be split up into six chapters.

Advertisement

It was revealed this week that the film will be available for UK audiences on the same day as those in the US.

Until yesterday (March 10) it was unclear when and how UK viewers could watch the new director’s cut of the 2017 movie. Now, it’s confirmed that those with subscriptions to NOW TV or Sky Cinema in the UK can watch the film on demand from next Thursday.

Some fans were able to catch the first hour of the film this week though, due to a service error. Twitter user Doug Bass revealed that when he went to play Tom & Jerry, the new CGI/live-action hybrid film from director Tim Story, Snyder’s anticipated cut showed instead.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, writers at its publication – along with Bass and other users – were able to watch the first hour of the film before it was taken down.

HBO said in a statement: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes.”