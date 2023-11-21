These streaming services removed a load of movies over the past year

New figures have highlighted the extensive cuts and additions to streaming services over the past year, with Paramount+ suffering the worst decline.

As reported by IndieWire, a recent Reelgood audit looked into the libraries of eight leading streaming services in the US, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Hulu, Max, Disney+, Paramount+ and Apple TV+, to assess their growth over the past two years.

According to the data, Paramount+ had 2,302 movie titles available on October 17, 2022, which has been reduced to 830 movies by October 15, 2023. This means the film library suffered a 64 per cent drop, losing 1,472 titles in the span of 363 days.

The TV catalogue on the streaming service, however, increased by three per cent.

Max, formely known as HBO Max, was the other streaming service to see cuts. The film library lost 390 titles from October 2022 to October 2023, a 15 per cent drop from 2,558 films to 2,168 films. The TV library, however, nearly doubled in size due to the addition of Discovery+.

Warner Bros., who own Max, has received significant criticism over the past year for shelving films before release – including Batgirl and Coyote Vs. Acme.

Other streaming services, meanwhile, have only grown. Peacock and Hulu saw the biggest increase, with the former’s movie library going up by 47 per cent between 2022 and 2023, while Hulu’s doubled. Amazon Prime Video grew by 17 per cent, Disney+ added 154 films, Netflix saw 56 movies added, while Apple TV+ grew by 11.

Netflix cancelled five shows in one swoop earlier this month, including Shadow And Bone, Glamorous, Agent Elvis, Farzar and Captain Fall.

Following the show’s cancellation, fans have campaigned for Shadow And Bone to be picked up by another streaming service, with a petition amassing over 120,000 signatures.