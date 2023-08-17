This is the best James Bond film ever, according to fans

2012’s Skyfall has been name the best James Bond film ever in a new survey.

Conducted in the UK by William Hill Vegas, the survey polled 3,500 fans of the franchise, asking them to name their favourite 007 movies from best to worst.

Skyfall, starring Daniel Craig, topped the list with 17.5 percent of the vote, far ahead of the second-placed Goldfinger (8.5 percent), starring the late Sean Connery. Craig’s final entry, No Time To Die, came in at third with 7 percent.

Meanwhile, Connery’s last outing as 007, Never Say Never Again, was voted the worst Bond film of all time, with just 0.6 percent of the vote.

Skyfall was both a critical and commercial success, grossing over $1.1 billion at the global box office and earning a critical rating of 92 percent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

The film won two Oscars for Best Original Song and best Sound Editing, while also receiving multiple Grammys, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Directed by Sam Mendes, Skyfall saw MI6 attacked, with Bond tracing the events back to a cyberterrorist named Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem).

The full synopsis reads: “When James Bond’s ;atest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: undercover agents around the world are exposed, and MI6 is attacked, forcing M (Judi Dench) to relocate the agency.

“With MI6 now compromised inside and out, M turns to the one man she can trust: Bond. Aided only by a field agent (Naomie Harris), Bond takes to the shadows and follows a trail to Silva (Javier Bardem), a man from M’s past who wants to settle an old score.

Following the end of Craig’s tenure as 007, rumours about his successor have been rife. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has emerged as one of the favourites to take over the role, alongside Snowfall‘s Damson Idris, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, Happy Valley star James Norton and Henry Cavill.

This week, Taylor-Johnson refused to deny rumours that he will be the next James Bond.