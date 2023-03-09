This is when ‘The Batman 2’ starts filming

The Batman 2 is due to start filming within the year.

The Matt Reeves-directed follow-up to 2021’s revamp of the Batman franchise is due to be one of the first films to make up the new DC Elseworlds franchise. And, given the success of the first film, it seems that DC Studios is keen to get production rolling on its follow-up.

And now, one of the film’s production team has given an update as to when Robert Pattinson will be suiting up to bring back his haunted version of Bruce Wayne. Michael Uslan, is quoted by Collider, as having said the film is slated to begin shooting on November 23.

The Batman 2 has already received a tentative release date of October 3, 2025 as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s revamp of Warner Brother’s DC wing. Both Reeves and Pattinson were among the first names to be confirmed as being attached to the project.

Earlier this year Gunn announced a new timeline and vision for the DC Universe whilst cutting this new vision off from other titles, such as The Joker and its follow-up as well as Reeves’ The Batman. Gunn revealed these films would continue under a separate tag: DC: Elseworlds.

The co-heads of the newly revamped studio said that the Elseworlds tag will tell different kinds of stories. In DC Comics, the Elseworlds label has been utilised to allow writers to tell stories that don’t belong to the main Earth’s canon, but happen in alternate dimensions.

First released in 1989, the Elseworlds stories were created by DC to give writers creative freedom beyond the constraints of a single universe. At the time, Gun said: “DC is a multiverse, but we’re going to be focusing on one universe from that multiverse. And if something isn’t DCU, we’re gonna make that very clear.

“So strictly adult fare like Todd Phillips, Joker, or, you know, kids animation like Teen Titans Go, we’re gonna, we’re gonna make it very clear that those are DC Elseworlds just the same way that we’re doing in the comic books.”