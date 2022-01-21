Tickets to Jack Neo’s new movie ‘Ah Girls Go Army’ to be sold with NFTs

Singaporean theatregoers who buy advance tickets for local film Ah Girls Go Army will receive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for free, its production companies have announced.

Ah Girls Go Army is the latest entry in the Ah Boys To Men comedy franchise, directed by Jack Neo, which depicts the lives of young men in Singapore undergoing mandatory military service (a two-year period locally known as National Service or NS).

The new film is set in a fictional future in Singapore where women are called to serve NS after the country’s low birth rates result in an inadequate number of Singaporean men.

Today (January 21), production companies mm2 Entertainment and J Team announced their plans to offer 8,888 NFTs – 8 being an auspicious number in Chinese culture – with the purchase of advance tickets from theatre chain Cathay Cineplexes.

Advance tickets will begin selling next Friday (January 28) at 12pm via Cathay’s official website and mobile app. The NFTs will be given away free with the purchase of every two tickets. It’s not known at present how much the advance tickets will cost.

The film opens on February 1, which marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year holidays in Singapore.

According to a press release, each token will offer owners first access to future Ah Girls Go Army movie-related events and merchandise. Owners will also get advance notice of future additions to the NFT collection.

Upon purchase of tickets, the tokens can be redeemed via mm2 Asia’s NFT marketplace Metaviva.

Ah Girls Go Army was originally announced on September 30, alongside a social media casting call.

Actress Apple Chan, who starred in 2017’s Ah Boys To Men 4, returns to the franchise to reprise her role as Lieutenant Roxanne.