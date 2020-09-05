Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for coronavirus

Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus while working on a recent film.

The Girls Trip and Night School actor said she got tested for the virus twice after filming for the movie she was working on was postponed due to someone contracting COVID-19.

She made the revelation during a chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the White House’s top experts during the pandemic and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus,” Haddish told Fauci. “I was not in direct contact with them. But they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.”

But that wasn’t it for Haddish. The comedian decided to get tested again after a friend had tested positive for the virus.

“Get the tests the second time,” she said. “I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus.”

She continued: “Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies. That was three months ago.

“I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything. Then I get tested again, no virus, and then I had them test me for antibodies again, and then they said I don’t have any antibodies. So I think I’m superhuman.”

