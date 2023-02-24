Tim Burton to attend opening ceremony of exhibition in Kuala Lumpur

Tim Burton is set to attend the opening ceremony for an exhibition of his works in Malaysia this March.

The visionary behind Nightmare Before Christmas and Beetlejuice will attend the opening ceremony this March 21 at the Pavillion Shopping Centre in Bukit Jalil. The exhibition itself features over 540 items from Burton’s personal collection that document his filmmaking history and will run from March 31 to July 30.

Burton will also be offering MYR1,500 VIP packages that include a copy of the book The Art Of Tim Burton, a book signing session with Burton himself, and other limited edition merchandise.

Tickets for the exhibition are now available via KOL Nation at MYR88 for general admission passes. Children, students and senior citizens can purchase passes at a discounted rate of MYR68.

The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick has recently claimed that Burton shouldn’t receive credit for the iconic 1993 film. Calling it a “little unfair” that the film wasn’t labelled Tim Burton’s Nightmare until three weeks before its release, Selick explained, “But Tim was in L.A. making two features while I directed that film, and I mean, Tim is a genius – or he certainly was in his most creative years. I always thought his story was perfect, and he designed the main characters. But it was really me and my team of people who brought that to life.”

Selick did soften the blow by explaining that composer and voice actor for lead character Jack Skellington, Danny Elfman, sees the film as his as well. Selick shared that the composer told him, “Henry, you’ve done a wonderful job illustrating my songs!” once production had been completed, adding that he “loved” the compliment.