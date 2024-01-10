Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez shut down Kylie Jenner beef rumours

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet have both moved to shut down rumours that there is tension between Gomez and Chalamet’s partner Kylie Jenner.

The rumours began after a clip from Sunday’s (January 7) Golden Globes went viral, in which Gomez is seen talking to Taylor Swift, with some speculating that she was dishing some dirt on Chalamet and Jenner.

“He didn’t want a picture with me, he said no,” Gomez is alleged to have said to Swift, with Swift’s friend Keleigh Sperry supposedly replying, “Timothee?”

The resulting rumour was that Jenner did not allow Chalamet to take a picture with Gomez, something with has now been strongly denied.

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭 “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

Gomez herself replied to an E! News Instagram post yesterday (January 9) about the rumours, writing: “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.”

Furthermore, Chalamet clarified in a conversation with TMZ that there is no truth to Jenner snubbing Gomez. When asked if he and Gomez are on good terms, he replies, “Of course”.

An insider close to Gomez also told People that “she was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothee or Kylie,” adding that Gomez “never even saw or spoke to them.”

Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes for his performance in Wonka, eventually losing to Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers.

Gomez, meanwhile, was nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building, and Swift’s concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was up for the new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award.

Swift also made headlines at the Globes with her less-than-impressed reaction to a joke about her from host Jo Koy.

In other Gomez news, she has recently suggested that she might consider quitting music, in order to focus on her acting career instead.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun,” she said. “But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards Of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more…I would like to find something to just settle on.”

“I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting.”

Chalamet, meanwhile, is preparing to play Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic Complete Unknown. He recently said that he had been given a 12-hour playlist of unreleased Dylan songs from between 1959 and 1964 to study as part of his preparation.

The film is being directed by Le Mans ’66 filmmaker James Mangold and, rather than chronicling Dylan’s entire life and career, it will focus on Dylan’s controversial decision in 1965 to embrace the electric guitar, alienating many of his original fans.