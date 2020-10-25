Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan biopic has been put on hold

The Bob Dylan biopic set to star Timothée Chalamet in the lead role has been put on hold, according to its cinematographer.

Phedon Papamichael’s next project was due to be the biopic, which had the working title Going Electric.

In a new interview, though, he has spoken about the film’s future, saying it won’t be happening anytime soon. “We were going to do Bob Dylan with [director James] Mangold that didn’t happen, with Timothée Chalamet, about going electric in the ’60s,” he told Collider.

According to Papamichael, the movie’s need for period-specific settings and costuming were proving a challenge with the current coronavirus restrictions, forcing it to be postponed. “I don’t think it’s dead, but it’s a tough one to pull off in a Covid-era because it’s all in small clubs with lots of extras in period costumes so you’ve got lots of hair and makeup,” he explained.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Chalamet had asked Joel Coen for advice on playing the iconic musician. In a recent interview, the actor said he had asked Coen, whose film Inside Llewyn Davis had taken some inspiration from Dylan, out for dinner to discuss the upcoming role.

Coen reportedly noted that “the truly incredible thing about Dylan was not so much the quality, which was obvious, but the quantity—the rapid amount of work in short succession, one groundbreaking album after another, in those early years.”

Meanwhile, Dylan is working with George Clooney on an adaptation of John Grisham’s baseball-themed book Calico Joe.

He also released a new album ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ back in June, which NME called “arguably his grandest poetic statement yet” in a five-star review. The album went on to debut at number two on the US Billboard charts, making Dylan the only artist to have achieved a Top 40 album in the US in every decade since the 1960s.