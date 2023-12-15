Timothée Chalamet doesn’t know what his axed ‘Barbie’ cameo would’ve been

Timothée Chalamet has spoken about his cancelled cameo appearance in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie.

On a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chalamet spoke of his axed cameo, which was also set to feature his Lady Bird co-star Saoirse Ronan that sadly never came to fruition.

While on the show, Fallon asked Chalamet: “I heard there was a rumour that you were supposed to be in Barbie?”. Chalamet confirmed the rumour, explaining: “There was an idea for Saoirse Ronan and I to do a cameo in it.”

However, the Wonka actor revealed that he still doesn’t know what their cameos would have entailed: “I don’t know what the cameo would’ve been. I think it would’ve been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies. Not Alan! Maybe there was a reject French one along the way.”

Elsewhere in his chat with Fallon, Chalamet spoke highly of Barbie, saying he thought the Barbie set was “insane”. He also compared director Paul King’s Paddington films with Wonka, saying “Paddington 2 is sort of the perfect movie. I’m super proud of Wonka, but Paddington 2 was like…” before being cut off.

Chalamet had worked with Barbie director Greta Gerwig multiple times in the past, having starred in Lady Bird and Little Women.

In a four-star review of Barbie, NME‘s Alex Flood wrote: “The script contains unexpected subtlety, particularly during the tender moments which pack an emotional punch. Presumably, part of Mattel’s motive for bringing Barbie to the big screen was changing her outdated image of rigid beauty ideals and unrealistic body conformism. Gerwig is clever enough to deliver these with self-awareness and some sarcastic jokes (Mirren thanking Barbie for ending misogyny is a highlight), meaning the balance between reality and commercial is never lost.”

Barbie was also recently named NME‘s seventh best movie of the year. Paul Bradshaw wrote: “A quick vault over the billion-dollar box-office mark saw Gerwig break records for a female director. Nobody could stop singing ‘I’m Just Ken’… Wherever you were in 2023, and whatever you were doing, we were all just living in a Barbie world.”