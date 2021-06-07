Timothée Chalamet gifts Kid Cudi a ‘Dune’ action figure of himself

Timothée Chalamet has gifted Kid Cudi an action figure of himself from upcoming blockbuster Dune.

Cudi posted a snap of the limited edition figure on his Instagram account. “To the true master of the universe,” Chalamet had written on the side of the box. “The moon man…Kid Cudi. With humanity, Paul Atreides.”

As reported by Deadline, Dune will premiere at Venice Film Festival, which runs from September 1-11, 2021.

The film will then receive its UK theatrical release on September 17, before its US release on October 1. There has been ongoing confusion regarding Dune‘s tie-in release with streaming platform HBO Max. However, in May it was confirmed that the film will still receive a hybrid release, launching both in cinemas and on-demand simultaneously.

Chalamet stars opposite Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac in the film, which is directed by Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

The actor’s friendship with Cudi has been longstanding. In 2019, Chalamet made a surprise appearance on Cudi’s headline set at Long Beach’s ComplexCon event.

The Call Me By Your Name star also made an appearance alongside Cudi and Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live in April.

Chalamet will next be appear in Wes Anderson’s French Dispatch. The film, which will receive its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival in July, co-stars Elisabeth Moss, Frances McDormand and Saoirse Ronan.

Chalamet was reported to reprise his role of Elio in a sequel to Call Me By Your Name. However, director Luca Guadagnino has recently voiced doubt over the project moving forward.

“The truth of the matter is, my heart is still there,” Guadagnino to Deadline. “But I’m working on [Bones & All] now, and I’m hopefully going to do Scarface soon, and I have many projects and so will focus on this side of the Atlantic and the movies I want to make.”