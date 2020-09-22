Tom Cruise is officially going to space for his next movie

Plans for Tom Cruise’s outer space film with Elon Musk have been finalised, with the trip now scheduled for 2021.

The pioneering movie was announced earlier this year, confirming that Cruise had teamed up with Musk and NASA to film a new movie in outer space, set to be directed by Edge of Tomorrow‘s Doug Liman.

The project is now firmly on its way, as Space Shuttle Almanac confirmed on Twitter that the Axiom Space Station, piloted by Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria, will set off on a tourist mission in October 2021 with Cruise and Liman on board.

So its confirmed that @CommanderMLA is flying the @Axiom_Space @SpaceX #CrewDragon tourist mission with Director @DougLiman & Tom Cruise. One seat still to be filled. They are to launch in October, 2021. pic.twitter.com/dn6SLvCOGz — Space Shuttle Almanac (@ShuttleAlmanac) September 19, 2020

NASA confirmed their involvement in the project earlier this year via Twitter, where NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted: “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

The film, still untitled, was pitched to Universal via an “exuberant Zoom call” with Cruise, Liman, Christopher McQuarrie and PJ van Sandwijk.

Liman is in the process of writing the film’s script, and the budget is estimated to be around $200 million. McQuarrie, who is the writer/director on the Mission: Impossible films, will act as story advisor and producer, alongside Cruise, Liman and van Sandwijk as producers.

Tom Cruise will next be starring in Mission: Impossible 7, still filming after a number of coronavirus-lated delays, and will be promoting Top Gun: Maverick which is set for release on December 23 after being pushed back from this summer.