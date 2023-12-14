Tom Cruise is reportedly dating ex-wife of Russian oligarch

Tom Cruise is reportedly dating socialite Elsina Khayrova, the daughter of a prominent Russian MP and ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch.

The 36-year-old model was apparently seen with Cruise, 61, at a party in Grosvenor Square, London on Saturday (December 9).

According to The Daily Mail, a source said they were “inseparable” and “clearly a couple”, adding: “He seemed to be besotted with her.”

Neither Cruise or Khayrova have commented on the reports.

Khayrova was previously married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov for ten years. Their divorce was finalised in a High Court ruling earlier this year, where a judge accused Khayrova of being “guilty of sustained duplicity”, including lying over the possession of a handbag collection worth almost £1million.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Tsvetkov said he learned of the alleged relationship between his ex-wife and Cruise when friends began contacting him after the article was published.

The diamond trader, who has survived multiple assassination attempts, also said he previously had discussions with a Hollywood producer earlier this year, where he named Cruise as a potential candidate to play him in a film about his life.

“After the judgement in August, a friend of mine who is a producer in Hollywood said, ‘Why don’t we do a movie?’ It would be about the three assassination attempts, about the divorce. And I said ‘Fine but only if Tom Cruise can be the actor’,” Tsvetkov told the outlet.

“When I was at school in Russia the guy was so popular. I have enjoyed his movies and he is a great actor. I would make the movie like Mission: Impossible because that is how it’s happened to me.”

Both Tsvetkov and Khayrova were born in Russia but have dual UK citizenship. The latter is the daughter of Rinat Khayrov, a senior politician in Russia who is said to be an ally of Vladimir Putin.

Cruise has been married three times and divorced his third wife, Katie Holmes, back in 2012 after six years of marriage. Before that, he was married to Nicole Kidman for 11 years, and Mimi Rogers for three years.

The actor’s next film is the follow-up to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is scheduled to be released on May 23, 2025.