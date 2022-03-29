Tom Cruise raises a new generation in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer

The official trailer for Top Gun: Maverick has just been released – check it out below.

Tom Cruise returns in the long-awaited sequel, reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell alongside a cast of newcomers.

Joseph Kosinski directed the film, which also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Glen Powell, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Bashir Salahuddin and more.

Check out the new trailer here:

An official synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick reads: “After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

“When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

“Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Meanwhile, a rare copy of the film was reportedly stolen alongside a BMW belonging to Tom Cruise’s bodyguard.

It emerged that the vehicle had been stolen outside the Grand Hotel in Birmingham as the actor filmed scenes for Mission: Impossible 7, with the car containing “thousands of pounds worth” of Cruise’s luggage.

The Sun reports that a rare copy of the Top Gun sequel was among the belongings inside the car. The car and the copy have since been recovered, though it is unknown whether the film was duplicated.