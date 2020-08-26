Tom Cruise surprises fans as he makes appearance at ‘Tenet’ screening in London

Tom Cruise has donned a face mask to make a secret trip to the cinema for a London screening of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

The screen icon, who is currently filming Mission: Impossible 7 in the UK, surprised fans by visiting the BFI IMAX in Waterloo and shared footage of the trip on social media.

In the video, Cruise is seen riding a black cab through the streets of London, taking in landmarks such as Buckingham Palace before he eventually arrives at the cinema.

Advertisement

Despite wearing a mask, he is briefly recognised by fans as he exits the cab and poses next to a Tenet poster, remarking: “Back to the movies.”

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

The video then cuts to inside the cinema, briefly showing the moments before the film started and finished.

Before leaving, Cruise told cinema-goers: “Great to be back in a movie theatre, everybody.”

The incognito visit comes after the actor was photographed performing a daredevil stunt while shooting the latest Mission Impossible film.

Cruise has famously performed his own stunts in the film series, based on the popular 1966 TV show, since the first big-budget remake was released 24 years ago.

Advertisement

The actor, who plays Ethan Hunt in the films, was captured leaping off a motorcycle in the Oxfordshire countryside, weeks after filming was halted due to an accident involving an exploding motorcycle.